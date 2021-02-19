Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock.

TSE MMX opened at C$6.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$864.00 million and a PE ratio of 102.50. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

