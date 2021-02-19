MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $264,566.18 and approximately $47,351.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,088.43 or 1.00016760 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00039864 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.94 or 0.00583006 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.88 or 0.00811136 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00243612 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00165316 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002383 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001588 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.