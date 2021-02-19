Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Trading 8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) traded up 8% during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. The company traded as high as $49.91 and last traded at $47.82. 1,376,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,658,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.29.

MAXR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

