Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Maximus worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Maximus by 41.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Maximus by 5.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Maximus by 19.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 147,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.71. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $84.73. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $848,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

