MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Curtis Ling Sells 14,879 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $546,952.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,013,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Curtis Ling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Curtis Ling sold 8,285 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $309,941.85.

MXL traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 824,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 274,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 198,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

