MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Curtis Ling Sells 8,285 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Curtis Ling sold 8,285 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $309,941.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,650,726.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtis Ling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxLinear alerts:

On Wednesday, February 17th, Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $546,952.04.

MXL stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.33. 824,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.