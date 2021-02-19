MedicCoin (MEDIC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $97,310.11 and approximately $15.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00037571 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 119.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 232.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars.

