Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,197 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Medifast worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Medifast by 109.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 315,691 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Medifast by 205.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 94,852 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter valued at $9,045,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the third quarter valued at $3,351,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medifast during the third quarter valued at $3,327,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MED has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Medifast stock opened at $266.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $279.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

