MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,713. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MD. TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

