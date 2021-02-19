MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target Increased to $17.50 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 352.8% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 538.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

