MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$8.00 at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MEG. ATB Capital initiated coverage on MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.75 target price for the company. Eight Capital upped their target price on MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.51.

Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.83. 1,081,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,877. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$7.43.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

