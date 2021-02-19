Megacoin Price Hits $0.0467 on Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $238.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.26 or 0.00435077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,420,273 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

