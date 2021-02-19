Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $355.26

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 355.26 ($4.64) and traded as high as GBX 413.10 ($5.40). Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) shares last traded at GBX 395.30 ($5.16), with a volume of 2,573,790 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGGT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 338 ($4.42).

The stock has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 427.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 355.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

