MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Up 6.2%

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) shares rose 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.36. Approximately 151,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 111,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Several analysts recently commented on MGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MeiraGTx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $628.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 13,390 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,336,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 444,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,861.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,390 shares of company stock valued at $815,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 11.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 30,487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth $2,690,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

