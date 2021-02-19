MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Up 6.2%

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) shares rose 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.36. Approximately 151,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 111,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGTX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MeiraGTx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 864,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,832,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,390 shares of company stock valued at $815,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,102,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,118,000 after purchasing an additional 389,105 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,043,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after buying an additional 1,046,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after buying an additional 73,429 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in MeiraGTx by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 105,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

