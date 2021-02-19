Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

MLCO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. 18,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $22.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

