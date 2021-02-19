Meme Trading Up 82.3% This Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Meme token can now be bought for $1,440.72 or 0.02616579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meme has traded up 82.3% against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $40.34 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.64 or 0.00584150 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006533 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00033994 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000490 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meme

