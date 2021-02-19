Memetic / PepeCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $11,980.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.50 or 0.00572181 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006691 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00034210 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,425.14 or 0.02626165 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

