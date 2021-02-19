Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.91. The company had a trading volume of 364,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,614,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

