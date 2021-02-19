Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.0% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,271,000 after purchasing an additional 538,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,905,000 after purchasing an additional 653,675 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,182,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $74.85. The company had a trading volume of 147,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,614,778. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12. The company has a market capitalization of $189.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

