Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,271 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $82,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,300,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.84. 92,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,614,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

