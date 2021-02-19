Merculet (MVP) One Day Volume Tops $364,664.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Merculet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Merculet has traded up 27.9% against the dollar. Merculet has a market cap of $3.07 million and $364,664.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,299,743,905 tokens. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

