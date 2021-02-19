Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.68

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.68 and last traded at $57.59, with a volume of 8162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 23,240 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

