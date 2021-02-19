Merian Chrysalis Investment (LON:CHRY) Shares Down 0.5%

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. (LON:CHRY) shares were down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 209 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.74). Approximately 595,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 848,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211 ($2.76).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 195.49.

In related news, insider Anne Ewing purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co, Ltd. is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

