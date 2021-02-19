Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $887,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,315,000 after acquiring an additional 170,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $1,077,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

