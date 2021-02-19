Merrick D. Okamoto Sells 700,000 Shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $34,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,953,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MARA traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 23,988,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,809,758. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -94.53 and a beta of 4.33. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

