Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Insider Sells $1,198,000.00 in Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ MESA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.
Mesa Air Group Company Profile
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.
