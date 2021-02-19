Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Insider Sells $1,198,000.00 in Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 503,679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 527,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 73,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

