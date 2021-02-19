Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

CASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $34,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 38,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $1,503,312.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,369 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the third quarter worth $10,259,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 175,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

