Meta (MTA) Trading Down 35.3% Over Last 7 Days

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Meta has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar. Meta has a market cap of $50.47 million and $5.32 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta token can currently be purchased for $2.91 or 0.00005215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.83 or 0.00560411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00063896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00087161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00068487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00082761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00031931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.37 or 0.00403732 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 tokens. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

Buying and Selling Meta

