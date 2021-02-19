Metadium Market Capitalization Reaches $21.15 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded 57.4% higher against the dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $21.15 million and $13.23 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00064207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.36 or 0.00782452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00041964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00058510 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00020815 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00040953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.83 or 0.04684974 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

