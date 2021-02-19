Meter Governance Price Tops $1.23 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Meter Governance token can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002200 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $648,101.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.19 or 0.00578094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00060658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00083976 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00068683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00074940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00033298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.00 or 0.00394088 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

Meter Governance Token Trading

Meter Governance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

