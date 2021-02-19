Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of MEOH opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Methanex has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Methanex by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 265,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after acquiring an additional 92,208 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Methanex by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.