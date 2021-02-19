Metronome Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Metronome token can currently be bought for about $2.85 or 0.00005205 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $32.59 million and $204,730.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.84 or 0.00551740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00061597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00088037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00071809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00076964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00032743 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.13 or 0.00413339 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,779,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,850 tokens. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

