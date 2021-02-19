Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CEO Patrick Kaltenbach Purchases 50 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $17.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,168.48. 3,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,271.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,204.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1,083.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

