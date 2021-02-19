Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CEO Patrick Kaltenbach Purchases 50 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $17.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,168.48. 3,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,271.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,204.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1,083.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.
Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.
