Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $17,052.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $17,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wah-Hui Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $17.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,168.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,052. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,271.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,204.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1,083.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

