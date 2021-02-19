Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 245,145 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.74% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $1,286,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,150.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,271.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,204.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,083.39. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,869,471. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

