Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Sells $37,838.60 in Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Thomas H. Decker sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $37,838.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mexco Energy stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,134. Mexco Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.76.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mexco Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

