Michael J. Hartnett Sells 30,138 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 30,138 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $5,722,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,015 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $1,662,185.70.

On Friday, December 4th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,301 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $1,280,814.43.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,248,335.72.

On Monday, November 30th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $6,541,149.52.

Shares of ROLL traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.08. 104,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.76. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $190.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,943,000 after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $1,517,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

