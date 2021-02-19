Michael J. Hartnett Sells 9,015 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $1,662,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 30,138 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $5,722,000.68.

On Friday, December 4th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,301 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $1,280,814.43.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,248,335.72.

On Monday, November 30th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $6,541,149.52.

ROLL stock traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.08. The stock had a trading volume of 104,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,081. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.76. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $190.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,901 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $16,424,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 19.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,722,000 after acquiring an additional 120,833 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $13,649,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,716,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROLL. Truist upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

