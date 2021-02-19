Michael Joseph Burke Sells 4,000 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Joseph Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $49,920.00.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.46. 760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,845. The company has a market capitalization of $211.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.37. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CBNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 93.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. 22.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

