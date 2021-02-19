Michael Rice Sells 10,107 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 10,107 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $411,961.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,029.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $412,051.35.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Michael Rice sold 813 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $28,853.37.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 246,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,182. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

BLFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

