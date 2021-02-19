Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $341.30

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 341.30 ($4.46) and traded as high as GBX 434 ($5.67). Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) shares last traded at GBX 422.10 ($5.51), with a volume of 947,747 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 426.43 ($5.57).

Get Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 432.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 341.30. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.24%.

About Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.