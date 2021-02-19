Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc owned approximately 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $22,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,517,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after buying an additional 390,555 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,638,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,038,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,302 shares of company stock worth $562,271. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP stock traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.94. 21,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.18. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.