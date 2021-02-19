Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,255,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550,994 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.84% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $1,425,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,393,000 after acquiring an additional 468,998 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,778,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,862 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,724,000 after buying an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,879,000 after buying an additional 48,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 951,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,346,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $137.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.29.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

