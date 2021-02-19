Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Shares Up 0.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) rose 0.6% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 44,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 97,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 76,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $578,261.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 108,174 shares of company stock worth $842,305 in the last quarter.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 253.7% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 35,044 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 94.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 27,144 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 10.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.