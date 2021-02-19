Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MIICF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.80

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MIICF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.80 and last traded at $37.08, with a volume of 156896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIICF)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

