Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Sells $1,592,500.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 990,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,548,750.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,900.00.

Shares of MIME traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.92. 1,415,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,117. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.71, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.27.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Mimecast by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

