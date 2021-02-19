MiMedx Group, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MiMedx Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
Separately, TheStreet lowered MiMedx Group from a “b” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MiMedx Group Company Profile
MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.
