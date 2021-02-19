Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.52 and traded as high as C$0.52. Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 13,758 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.52. The company has a current ratio of 55.88, a quick ratio of 43.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.90 million and a PE ratio of -28.82.

Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Minco Silver Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project; and the Changkeng Gold project located southwest of Guangzhou, China. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

