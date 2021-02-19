MINDOL (MIN) Hits Market Cap of $54.06 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One MINDOL coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges. MINDOL has a total market cap of $54.06 million and $401,680.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.77 or 0.00569439 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006563 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00034078 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.33 or 0.02525735 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About MINDOL

MIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.